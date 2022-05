The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Tornado Watch for Accomack and Northampton Counties until 6:00 PM this evening.

A Tornado Watch does not mean tornadic activity is eminent, only that conditions exist where it could occur.

Strong storms are predicted to hit the Shore this afternoon, with the best chance coming after 5:00 PM.

You are advised to continue to monitor 103.3 FM WESR for any updates throughout the afternoon.

.