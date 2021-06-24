For the second time, the Nandua Warriors are the Virginia Soccer State Champions, after winning handily Wednesday evening in Onley 6-1 over the Graham High School G-men.

Graham got on the board first after a shot on goal deflected off a Nandua defender and rolled into the net.

However, after being down 0-1 early, Nandua scored 6 unanswered on their way to the blow out win.

Junior Odin Bolster had a hat trick, scoring three goals alone. Next was sophomore Son Joseph who added two. Bryan Tinoco’s goal was the first scored for the Warriors.

The G-men had a difficult time getting shots on goal against the stout Warrior defense.

Coach Paul Nolz described what it felt like winning his second State Championship:

The Nandua Warriors won their first soccer State Championship in 2003. They also won the Virginia State Basketball Championship the same year.

Pictures are available below courtesy of Luke Brankley and Ted Shockley: