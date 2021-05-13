Pictured from left to right, Dustin Skees, Mike Lewis, Kyle Bundick and Devin Smith.

The Shorefest 2021 Golf Tournament was held at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club May 7 with a full field of 18 teams competing in the event. The tournament is planned and run by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce with a portion of the proceeds donated to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Winning the second flight of the Shore Fest Golf Tournament with a 64 were (l-r) Michael Purvis, Johnny Carsten and David Doughty. Absent from photo was Chad Kellam.

Robert Sabbatini, executive director of the chamber, said the turnout for the tournament was fantastic, adding he was pleased the golfers were able to complete their round despite threatening skies during the afternoon. Prior to presenting numerous prizes and announcing the winners at an outdoors ceremony held on the club’s patio, Sabbatini said, “It’s apparent people are ready to get out after more than a year of not being able to participate in events like this.”

The foursome of Devin Smith, Kyle Bundick, Dustin Skees and Mike Lewis won the top prize with a 58 with the team of Will Russell, Jay Daugherty, Wayne Williams and Jeremy Starkey taking second place with a 61, followed by Adam James, Charlie Marshall, Tyler Ames and Jeremy Myer finishing third in the first flight with a 62.

Winning the second flight with a 64 were David Doughty, Johnny Carsten, Michael Purvis and Chad Kellam. Second place went to the team of Matt Clay, Jeanette Edwards, Kandy Bruno and Jennifer Tyler with a 65. The foursome of Johnny Morrison, John Morrison, Sammy Morrison and Ashley Morrison placed third with a 65 with a tie broken on the scorecard.

The longest drive award for the men went to Devin Smith with Tiffany Bloom winning the women’s division. Margie Byrd won the closest to the pin for the ladies while Jack Krieger took the men’s award.

Sponsors of the 2021 Shore Fest Tournament included gold – Taylor Bank and Eastern Shore Custom Carts, silver – Full Measure Oyster Company, Cherrystone Aqua Farms and Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, and bronze – Bundick Well & Pump and Davis Disposal.

