To commemorate the 14th year of its existence the Academy for Lifetime Learning (ALL) is offering $1,000 scholarships to help graduating students on the Eastern Shore of Virginia continue their educations at a community college or university. Since our nation needs to build its skilled technical workforce, one scholarship requires that the student’s academic goal be in the discipline of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics or Medicine (STEMM). A second scholarship is also open to graduates pursuing a two- or four-year RN Nursing Program either at the Eastern Shore Community College or at a 4-year college. In addition, a third scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who wishes to pursue a 4-year degree program in Theatre Arts. All these scholarships are to be used to defray college expenses

The online application is at allesva.org/scholarship. Applicants can enter information online and upload files from their computers in standard formats. Essays, lists of activities, references, letters of acceptance and transcripts can be scanned and/or attached to the application.

Applications must be submitted online by May 15, 2021. The Scholarship winners will be notified on or before June 15, 2021.

This scholarship has been named the Betty Ross Academy for Lifetime Learning Scholarship in honor of the founder of The Academy for Lifetime Learning who passed away in 2014,

For further questions, please contact Tony Picardi, Scholarship Chairman, at: 757-442-4481.