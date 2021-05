Boys Soccer

The Nandua warriors boys soccer team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies by a score of 9-1. With the win, The Warriors move to 5-0 on the season. The ponies fall to 0-5 on the season.

The Arcadia Firebirds boys soccer team defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets by a score of 7-0. With the win, the Firebirds move to 3-1 on the season and the Yellow Jackets fall to 1-3.

.