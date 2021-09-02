Gavin Sheets, grandson of Gene and Joanne Lusby of Pocomoke City was brought back up to the Chicago White Sox Wednesday and he wasted no time proving that he deserves to be in the major leagues.

Sheets was brought up from Charlotte to the White Sox in July but was sent back down to make roster room for two injured players that were activated.

Sheets, son of former major leaguer Larry Sheets, made a statement with his bat. Facing the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sheets reached base on his first at bat in the first inning when he was hit with a pitch. Then in the fourth inning, Gavin came up with two outs and two on and drove the ball over the fence scoring three runs.

Sheets wasn’t finished yet. In the 8th inning, Sheets hit a solo home run bringing his RBI total to 4.

The White Sox won the game 6 to 3.

Sheets hit 10 home runs in Charlotte and has added 8 in the majors so far this season removing any doubts that he deserves to wear a major league uniform.