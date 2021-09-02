Private graveside services for Mrs. Sarah F. Downing of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 12PM from the Gaskins Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Savageville, Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
