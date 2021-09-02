By Bill Sterling

The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club Ladies Invitational was held Tuesday, Aug. 24 with 60 golfers coming as far north as Delaware and westward from Richmond. Sponsored by the Ladies Golf Association (LGA) at the club, proceeds go to the Eastern Shore Coalition for Domestic Violence (ESCADV).

Barbara Murphy, a co-chairman of the event along with Peaches Dodge, thanked the staff of the ESY&CC, who held the awards ceremony in its new clubhouse dedicated last fall.

Dodge also thanked the 55 local sponsors who donated prizes in support of the annual tournament, helping to raise more than $17,000 for ESCADV. There were signs honoring the sponsors at every tee box.

Sandy Riley, left, and Flo O’Dell Barnes, right, from Nutters Crossing, Md., won the low net division of the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club Ladies Invitational held Aug. 24. Tournament co-director Barbara Murphy is pictured in center.

“We are so grateful to our community, the LGA of the wonderful ESYCC and all the players who came from near and far. This tournament has a special feeling of support and commitment to helping survivors of violence. It is an opportunity to have fun and support a good cause,” said Dodge.

Joy Cimburke and Sandy Lee won the low gross division with a best ball score of 79. Cimburke hails from the The Crossings Golf Club in Richmond, Va., and Lee is from Mill Quarter Plantation, Powhatan, Va.

Flo O’Dell-Barnes and Sandy Riley from Nutters Crossing, Md., won the low net with a 58.

Margie Byrd of the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club won the longest drive contest on the 7th hole in the Ladies Golf Association Invitational Tournament.

Finishing second for gross scores were Diane Braver and Mawhinney of Mullligans Point, Del. with an 80. Third place went to Margie Byrd and Peaches Dodge of the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club with an 84.

Second place net was won by Christil Watkins of the LPGA Amateur GA in Washington, D.C. and Lori Deitz of The Brookwoods Golf Club, Richmond, Va. with a 61. Crystal Welch and Donna Lange of the Piankatank River Club of Newport News took third with a 61, based on a tie breaker. The prize for fourth net went to Bunni Overman and Chaco. Miller of The Cardinal Club at Ft. Lee with a 62, followed by a fifth place finish for Linda Nelms and Marie Browning of the Brookwoods Golf Club in Richmond with a 62, based on a tiebreaker.

Margie Byrd of the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club won the longest drive contest on the 7th hole and narrowly missed winning a Copper Creation artwork on a contest on the 9th hole while Tiffany Bloom took honors on the 18th hole. Crystal Welsh was closest to the pin own the par 3 13th with a shot one foot, three inches from the hole.

.