Boy’s Basketball

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to play the Broadwater Vikings on Wednesday. The Ponies were on the game by a score of 71 to 66. Jordan Harper led the Ponies in scoring with 24 points and Jake Harper had 22. The Vikings were led by Malik Battle with 19 points. The Ponies move to 6-3 and will play at Northampton tonight. The Broadwater Vikings fall to 1-6 on the season and will play at Isle of Wight.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to play King & Queen on Wednesday and won the game by a score of 86 to 53. The Yellow Jackets were led by Braden Justice with 22 points. The Yellow Jackets move to 9-4 on the season and will host Chincoteague tonight.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings defeated the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Wednesday 51 to 22. Taylor Leland led the Lady Vikings in scoring with 25 points. The Lady Vikings move to 6-2 on your season and will play at Isle of Wight tonight. The Lady Ponies fall to 1-6 on the season and will play at Northampton tonight.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets fell to King & Queen last night 61 to 19. The Lady Yellow Jackets will be in action again tonight as they host the Chincoteague Lady Ponies.