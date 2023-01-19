1. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

2.Looking for rolls of 4ft galvanized fencing. If you have some to sell please call 757-665-4466

3.Aria pro II tweed guitar amp $125 757-710-1927

4.10′ metal brake $250 410-430-7128

5. 2022 Honda Rukus $3,000 757-894-8518

6. LF gas stove at a reasonable price 757-678-6558

7.Baby bassanet $20, 3 electric heaters $10 ea. 757-787-2963

8.Girl’s Disney car $150 Girl’s 20″ mountain bike $40. Girl” electric scooter $50 757-710-3714

9.LF 16′-20′ dual axle car trailer, LF used truck cheap as possible 302-519-1311

10.LF 55 gal. steel drum w/top 757-694-1236

11.1999 Ford F250 diesel/automatic tool body needs electrical work make offer, 500 gal. above ground tank make offer, water cooler make offer 757-505-6863

12.Complete set of rims/tires 195/65R15 for Kia Sole $200, set of BMW Borbet rims 15″ $100, 20 pieces of drum equipment $150 for all 757-710-1490

