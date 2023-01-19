Accomack County Public Works Director Stewart Hall told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday that good progress is taking place on the new Eastern Shore Public Library project.

The project has been beset with delays due to COVID issues and failure to complete work by the original contractor which was dismissed by the County several months ago. The Cincinatti Insurance company which held the bond agreed to complete the project. The additional work is covered in the original contract and will not cost tax payers any more money.

It will take some time to move the contents of the old library to the new location but barring any further delays, the new facility should be open to the public sometime in the late spring or early summer.