The visiting Chincoteague Ponies softball team defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets by the mercy rule.

The Ponies got on the board first with 2 runs in the 1st and 2 innings. The Yellow Jackets respond with 1 run in the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd innings, making the score 4-2. The Ponies then scored 1 run in the top of the 4th inning and 10 runs in the 6th inning making the final score 15-2.

Alex McComb was the winning pitcher for the Ponies. She pitched 6 innings while giving up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 9 batters.

Offensively for the Ponies, the Ponies were led by Allie Bell going 3-3 with 4 RBI’s and a home run. Sara Godwin also had 3 hits and had 2 RBI’s. Alex McComb, Lily Mathews, Marley Katsetos had 2 hits each. Emma Jackson and Lola Watson each had a hit.

The Yellow Jackets had 4 hits total in the game. Mallory Hook, Charlotte Henderson, Jillian Spence, and Heather DeMarino had one hit a piece.

