The Arcadia Firebirds softball fell behind early but came back strong to defeat the Nandua Warriors 9-3. The Firebirds gave up 2 runs in the 1st inning, but tied the game by scoring 1 run in the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd innings. The Firebirds took the lead for good when they scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Warriors tried to respond in the top of the 6th inning by scoring 1 run in the top of the 6th inning to make the score 5-3. The Firebirds closed out the game by scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Sydney Jester was the winning pitcher for the Firebirds, pitching 7 innings, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits and striking out 8 while walking just 1 batter.

Offensively the Firebirds were led by Hailey Berry and Jayda Tull getting 2 hits each. Tull had 2 RBI’s with 2 doubles. Also getting one hit a piece were Haley McDaniel, Brianna Montross, and Skylar Stapleton.

Reaghan Hintz took the loss for the Warriors on the mound. She pitched 4 innings giving up 5 runs on 4 hits while striking out 4 batters and walking 3. Hintz was relieved by Alana Shea who went 2 innings, giving up 4 runs on 3 hits while striking out 3 batters and walking 1.

Offensively for the Warriors, the Warriors were led by Lyric Sampson who had 2 hits, with one being a double. Kathleen McAuliffe and Haylie Justice had one hit a piece.

.