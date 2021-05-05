The Arcadia Firebirds softball fell behind early but came back strong to defeat the Nandua Warriors 9-3.  The Firebirds gave up 2 runs in the 1st inning, but tied the game by scoring 1 run in the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd innings.  The Firebirds took the lead for good when they scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Warriors tried to respond in the top of the 6th inning by scoring 1 run in the top of the 6th inning to make the score 5-3.  The Firebirds closed out the game by scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Sydney Jester was the winning pitcher for the Firebirds, pitching 7 innings, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits and striking out 8 while walking just 1 batter.

Offensively the Firebirds were led by Hailey Berry and Jayda Tull getting 2 hits each.  Tull had 2 RBI’s with 2 doubles.  Also getting one hit a piece were Haley McDaniel, Brianna Montross, and Skylar Stapleton.

Reaghan Hintz took the loss for the Warriors on the mound.  She pitched 4 innings giving up 5 runs on 4 hits while striking out 4 batters and walking 3.  Hintz was relieved by Alana Shea who went 2 innings, giving up 4 runs on 3 hits while striking out 3 batters and walking 1.  

Offensively for the Warriors, the Warriors were led by Lyric Sampson who had 2 hits, with one being a double.  Kathleen McAuliffe and Haylie Justice had one hit a piece.  

