The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team prevailed in extra innings over the Yellow Jackets Tuesday evening 10 to 7. The Ponies had 14 hits in the game and the Yellow Jackets only had 3 hits.

The Yellow Jackets took an early lead by scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. The Ponies scored 1 run in the top of the 2nd inning to make the score 2-1. The Yellow Jackets responded in the bottom of the 4th inning with 3 more runs to make the score 5-1. The Ponies then came back with 2 runs in the 5th inning and 4 runs in the top of the 6th inning to go ahead by a score of 7-5. The Yellow Jackets didn’t let the Ponies have the lead for long as they tied the game at 7 in the bottom of the 6th inning. The Ponies sealed the deal when they scored 3 runs in the top of the 8th inning making the final score 10-7.

Wyatt Revell got the win for the Ponies as he came in the game in relief. He pitched 4 1/3 innings giving up 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 12. He relieved J. Rosanova in the bottom of the 4th inning, who pitched 3 2/3 innings giving up 5 runs on 1 hit while walking 7 batters and striking out 8.

Chincoteague was led at the plate by Aiden Leonard and Wyatt Revell. Leonard had 4 hits with 2 doubles and a home run while driving in 4 runners. Revell had 3 hits. Also in the hit column for the Ponies were Richardson, Rosanova, Pride, Nicholson, Hoyle, and Rosanova.

The Yellow Jackets were led at the plate by Tanner Feltas with 2 hits. Feltas had a double and a triple with 4 RBIs. Romano Onley had the other hit in the game for the Yellow Jackets.

