Megan Ames picture.

The Chincoteague Ponies hosted the Broadwater Vikings. The Ponies moved into the win column, defeating the Vikings 56-44. Jordan Harper threw 6 touchdown passes on the evening, three to his twin brother Jake. The Ponies moved to 1-1 on the season and the Vikings fall to 0-2 on the season.

The Nandua Warriors hosted the defending 2A state champions from last year King William Cavaliers. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 44-0. The Warriors fall to 1-1 on the season.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted Charles City. The Yellow Jackets won by a score of 41 to 12. The Yellow Jackets improved to 1-1 on the season.

.