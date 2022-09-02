By Linda Cicoira

An 18-year-old Belle Haven man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted robbery, and a firearm offense Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with the May 2019 death of Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers.

A plea bargain with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan calls for Nyxavier Riekem Snead, of Mill Run Lane, to serve 14 years in prison. He was not the shooter in the incident, although Morgan said he believes Snead had a gun when the crimes occurred and that Snead had arranged the meeting to buy marijuana from the victim.

The defendant was 17 years old when Rogers, also of Mill Run Lane, was found shot to death in his mini-van on Boggs Road, in Painter. Rogers died from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was also shot in the neck/shoulder area.

Snead was initially indicted on counts of premeditated murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in those offenses.

The agreement calls for Snead to serve 25 years with all but 11 years suspended for second-degree murder. Another three years that are mandatory would be for use of a firearm in the murder. A 10-year suspended sentence for attempted robbery was also suggested by Morgan. Charges of use of a firearm in the robbery and unrelated counts of credit card fraud and credit card theft will not be prosecuted.

Snead was told the maximum he could receive was 53 years.

At the recent trial of 24-year-old Bronta Jamar Ames, of Killmontown Road, in Melfa, Morgan said Ames told authorities the purpose of the meeting with Rogers was to “purchase marijuana.” Ames said he got a 9mm pistol from Snead and then shot into the van as it was moving away.

Ames’ pleas were also part of a bargaining agreement. He could get life plus 161 years. His agreement called for 28 years with approximately 50 more years suspended that could be given if he doesn’t behave after he is released. A breakdown of the proposed sentences called for 40 years for the murder with 20 years suspended for Ames.

Lavar Heath, of Onancock, another suspect in the case, is set to go to trial Sept. 8.

