- 81 pieces of women’s size extra large to include tops, sweaters, jackets, sweat shirts, skirts and pants. Asking $110 for all. All in good condition. Call (757)999-4427.
- Good conditioned water tank for deep well and pump that goes with it. asking $100.00 757-787-4360
- Looking for a young goose or maybe a pair. Call or text 757-286-2371.
- 2007 Suzuki Vinson Atv 4×4 500 2 in lift 28 in mud tires Hmf pipe new battery new winch $2900 443-523-5741
- In search of a used truck or small working SUV 757-414-7669
- F/S formula 233 cuddy cabin boat with trailer clear VA titles new 5.7 v8 new outdrive new batteries turnkey running boat have receipts for all work done by local marina in Onancock . 609-817-3310 can send pics if needed $4,500. need gone asap
- LF Someone who works on sewing machines. I have several that need work. 757-999-1664
- BOAT SHELF/ 6 FT/ NAVY AND NATURAL – $75.00 FULL SIZE MATRESS/ BOX SPRING/ HOLLYWOOD FRAME/ QUILT & SHAMS/ 2 SETS OF SHEETS – $150.00 CHEST OF DRAWERS/ MAPLE – $50.00 757-787-3069
- LF replacement Roku remote 757-829-5650
- Propane heater $140, S/S fridge $600 757-710-3876
- 2014 Yamaha dirt bike $2,500 757-320-1166
- Entertainment center, marble top table $100 757-235-6312
- 2 Craftsman 10″ saws 757-710-3207
- LF mobile home to rent 757-993-0539
- LTB a hood for a John Deere mower LT 150,155,133 or 170 757-894-3196
- Mowers for sale push and ride $60, Entertainment center $50 757-984-6574
- Looking for 48″ mower deck for John Deere L120 riding mower. L110, L130 possibly other models will fit. Call or text 757-710-5943.
- washer/dryer $650 757-894-1848
- Men’s and women’s motorcycle gear, men’s heated cycle gear LTB Benilli Super Black 12 ga. shotgun w/28″ or longer barrel 757-710-0424
- bar set w/2 stools, swivel chair, vanity 757-894-2045
- Sailfish 220 center console boat, 200 Yamaha motor w/trailer $36,000, Massey Ferguson 135 tractor $1,500 410-491-7337
