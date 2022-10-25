RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Republican elected leaders say they will oppose any legislative effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required immunizations.

The announcements from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert came after an advisory panel of at the CDC said that COVID-19 shots should be added to lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults.

Gilbert said no legislative action on the matter would happen while he is speaker.

And a spokesperson for Youngkin said he would veto any legislative attempt to add the vaccine to the state’s immunization requirements.

