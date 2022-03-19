Baseball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team played the Franklin Broncos on Friday. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 20 to 3. Stephan Matlock started on the mound and got the win for the Yellow Jackets. Matlock pitched 2 2/3 innings giving up 3 run on 1 hit while walking 7 and striking out 4. Aron Price came in relief and pitched 2 1/3 innings. Price walked one and stuck out 6 batters.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets were led by Romano Onley who went 2-3 with 3 rbis and 2 walks. Alex Courtney and Braden Buyrn each had two hits.

Softball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets softball team played the Franklin Broncos on Friday. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 20-0. Jillian Spence threw 5 innings of no hit ball for the Yellow Jackets. She struck out 13 and gave up no run or hits.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets were led by Mallory Hook and Marlena Dzurko with 4 hits each. Hook had a double and 5 rbis. Dzurko had 2 rbis.

.