- LF complete junk cars title or no title 757-201-1521
- LF a long term room or house share rental in Wachapreague. I’m an accountant, non smoker, quiet, private. Willing to barter caretaking or bookkeeping with reduced rent. 757-894-6365
- LTB scooters running or not 709-8482
- Home theater Onkyo receiver, H/D projecter and speakers $800 710-9283
- Gravely riding commercial mower $5,500, Honda VTX m/c $4,000 894-5713
- Ashley entertainment center, Christmas tree and items 709-4985
- LTB a pick up truck w/ac and auto, LTB .22 rifle, LTB air compressor 678-6341
- Cherry desk $75 787-1033
- LF electric start 42″ riding mower 894-3477
- Queen size water bed frame free 443-277-0374
- Menial cymbal set $350, 2 drum sets $350 ea., bass guitars w/amps $250 710-1490
- Fridge/freezer $125, concrete steps $75, baskets 894-8118
- 250 cc ATV $900, Honda power washer $100, appliances 693-1417
- LF boat and trailer 14′-16′ 894-2036
- 4 riding mowers 42′-48″ $500-700 990-1257
- 30 oyster cages w/acc., 1999 Ford F-250 diesel p/u $5,000, 12 55 gal drums 757-505-6863
- LF someone to do yard work, LF old magazines from the 1950’s 694-5150
