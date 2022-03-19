  1. LF complete junk cars title or no title  757-201-1521
  2. LF a long term room or house share rental in Wachapreague. I’m an accountant, non smoker, quiet, private. Willing to barter caretaking or bookkeeping with reduced rent. 757-894-6365
  3. LTB scooters running or not  709-8482
  4.  Home theater Onkyo receiver, H/D projecter and speakers  $800  710-9283
  5. Gravely riding commercial mower $5,500, Honda VTX m/c  $4,000 894-5713
  6. Ashley entertainment center, Christmas tree and items 709-4985
  7. LTB a pick up truck w/ac and auto, LTB .22 rifle, LTB air compressor 678-6341
  8. Cherry desk $75  787-1033
  9. LF electric start 42″ riding mower  894-3477
  10. Queen size water bed frame free  443-277-0374
  11. Menial cymbal set $350, 2 drum sets $350 ea., bass guitars w/amps $250  710-1490
  12. Fridge/freezer $125, concrete steps $75, baskets  894-8118
  13. 250 cc ATV $900, Honda power washer $100, appliances 693-1417
  14. LF boat and trailer 14′-16′  894-2036
  15. 4 riding mowers 42′-48″ $500-700  990-1257
  16. 30 oyster cages w/acc., 1999 Ford F-250 diesel p/u $5,000, 12  55 gal drums 757-505-6863
  17. LF someone to do yard work, LF old magazines from the 1950’s 694-5150