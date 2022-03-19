The Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night approved a memorandum of understanding with RH Contracting and the surety bond company concerning the construction of the new library in Parksley. The MOU was negotiated following FH Contracting’s failure to complete construction on January 28. The agreement requires the contractor to pay the county $225,000 in liquidated damages with a credit of $1,500 per day for each day the library is completed prior to July 29, 2022.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in the Fall of 2020, but the project has had several delays due to the pandemic and supply issues. It is hoped that the new facility will be open in the late summer or early fall.