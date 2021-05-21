The Northampton Yellow Jackets softball team won in walk-off fashion against the Nandua Warriors Thursday evening. With 1 out in the bottom of the 7th inning, the Yellow Jackets Mallory Hook hit a walk-off double to score Jada Crockett to win the game by a score of 3-2.

The Warriors got on the board first in the game during the 3rd inning. They scored 1 run, but the lead didn’t last long as the Yellow Jackets scored 1 run in the 5th and 6th innings to make the score 2-1. The Warriors scored 1 run in the top of the 7th inning to tie the game which set up the Yellow Jackets walk off win in the bottom of the 7th to make the score 3-2.

Mollie Travis started on the mound for the Yellow Jackets and got the win. She pitched 7 innings giving up 2 runs on 3 hits while walking 1 and striking out 5.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 5 hits in the game. Jada Crockett and Mallory Hook had a double each. Jada Giddens, Marlena Dzurko, and Peyton Sayers each had a hit.

Alana Shea started on the mound for the Warriors. She pitched 6 innings giving up 2 runs on 3 hits while walking 1 and striking out 7. Reaghan Hintz pitched the final inning giving up 1 run on 2 hits and struck out 1.

Reagan Justice, Haylie Justice, and Jordan Crockett each had a hit for the Warriors.

