Accomack County reported one additional COVID-19 test positive Friday morning. All other COVID metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 72 tests for a test positive rate of 1.3% and a seven day average of 5.6%.

As of Friday morning, 13,900 residents of Accomack County(42.5%) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 11,716(35.8%) have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,618(55.6%) have been given the first shot and 5,690(47.8%) have received both.

Virginia reported 278 additional COVID-19 test positives with 118 additional probable cases statewide.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current hospitalizations ticked back up by 38 to 491 statewide, but remain at their lowest level since April of last year.

Five additional deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

