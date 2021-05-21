The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball takes control of 1st place in the district as they defeated the Chincoteague Ponies by a score of 13-3. With the win, the Lady Firebirds move to 5-1 and the Chincoteague Ponies move to 4-2 on the season.

The Ponies got on the board first in the top of the 1st inning by scoring 1 run. The Firebirds responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st and 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to make the score 5-1. The Ponies fought back with 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning to make the score 5-3. The Firebirds came back in the bottom of the 6th inning with 8 runs to make the final score 13-3.

Sydney Jester started on the mound and got the win for the Firebirds. She pitched 6 innings giving up 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 3 batters.

Offensively the Firebirds were led by Logan Stapleton and Hannah Parks. Logan Stapleton went 3-4 with 2 doubles and 1 RBI. Hannah Parks went 3-4 with a double and home run with 3 RBIs. Also with hits were Haley McDaniel, Brianna Montross, Skylar Stapleton, Sydney Jester, Bella Williams, Jayda Tull, and Savannah McDonald. Each starter had a hit in the game.

Emma Jackson led the Ponies offense. She went 2-3 with a triple. Also with hits were Sara Godwin, Alex McComb, and Marley Katsetos.

Alex McComb took the loss for the Ponies.

