The Northampton High School Track team had a great two days at the State Meet at Liberty University last Wednesday & Thursday.

The girls placed 11th and the boys placed 28th.

The medal winners were:

Girls:

A’Riyah Brisco- 5th in the 55 meter, 2nd in the 300 meter dash

Lucy Lusk- 6th 500 meter

4 x 400 relay- 6th place (Lizania UscangaMorales, Lucy Lusk, Peyton Sayers & A’Riyah Brisco)

Boys:

4 x 200 Relay- 6th place (Cory Ardrey,RonRico Bugg, Elijah Hope, Khaidn Davis)

All together the team brought back 11 state medals.