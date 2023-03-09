The Northampton High School Track team had a great two days at the State Meet at Liberty University last Wednesday & Thursday.
The girls placed 11th and the boys placed 28th.
The medal winners were:
Girls:
A’Riyah Brisco- 5th in the 55 meter, 2nd in the 300 meter dash
Lucy Lusk- 6th 500 meter
4 x 400 relay- 6th place (Lizania UscangaMorales, Lucy Lusk, Peyton Sayers & A’Riyah Brisco)
Boys:
4 x 200 Relay- 6th place (Cory Ardrey,RonRico Bugg, Elijah Hope, Khaidn Davis)
All together the team brought back 11 state medals.