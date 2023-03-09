Electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware are accepting applications for their scholarship program from high school seniors who intend to pursue higher education studies.

The scholarships are awarded by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives Education Scholarship Foundation, which since 2001 has provided approximately 998 scholarships to graduating high school students totaling more than $900,000.

The application deadline is April 3, 2023. Award recipients will be notified no later than June 1, 2023. The online application and additional information is posted at www.vmdaec.com/scholarship.

Any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2023, and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative, is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school.

An applicant must be entering his or her first semester at a post-secondary or technical/trade school in the fall of 2023.

Scholarship funds, which will be sent directly to the educational institution, must be used toward tuition, student fees, room and board, or textbooks.

The foundation’s board of directors will select recipients based on these weighted criteria: financial need at 40%, academic achievement at 40% and personal statement at 20%.

Applications are anonymously judged by the foundation’s board. Questions about donations and the application process should be directed to [email protected].