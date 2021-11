The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to Oak Hall last night to take on the Arcadia Firebirds. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Firebirds by a score of 42-0, finishing their Eastern Shore District Championship season.

The Yellow Jackets move to 8-2 on the season while the Firebirds fell to 0-9.

The Yellow Jackets will now wait till Sunday and see if they will host or travel next Friday for the region 1A playoffs.

.