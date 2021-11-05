The Chincoteague Ponies hosted the Lancaster Red Devils in the semi-finals of the Region 1A volleyball tournament. The games went back and forth. The Ponies and Red Devils won 2 matches apiece. It came down to the fifth and final set where the Ponies fell 16-14. Congratulations to the Ponies who had a great season and for winning the eastern shore district regular season.

In Metro Conference tournament action, Broadwater Academy defeated the host school Portsmouth Christian in four sets, 11-25, 25-13, 25-22 and 25-23. Broadwater will now face the top ranked Stonebridge Academy on Saturday.

.