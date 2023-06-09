The Northampton Boys Soccer Team is State Championship bound after their 4-1 win over undefeated Galax Friday afternoon in Roanoke.

The Yellow Jackets took a 1-0 into half time following a Manny Montalvo goal. Thomas Dix added a second early in the 2nd half followed by another from Ant Castillo to take the Jackets up 3-0. Galax got on the board with 5 minutes left. With the score 3-1, Ant Castillo added his second score of the game.

The Yellow Jackets will now play in the State Championship game Saturday at 12:30 pm against Westmoreland, a team the Yellow Jackets already defeated in the Region 1A Championship game on June 1.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets ran into a buzz saw against the undefeated Eastern Montgomery Mustangs, falling in the State Tournament Semi-Finals 9-0 in Roanoke.