1. 20 foot grizzly tracker boat with a 2013 70 horse Yamaha motor. trailer underneath it. It’s a really good clamming/oyster boat 5707655341

2. Wheels: 4 factory 20 inch chrome wheels and tires 275 60 r20s for a Chevy Silverado 7577105749

3. Little plow and a disc to pull behind a heavy duty grass cutter for gardening. LF Nice high caliber pistol anything .38 or above. 7573877506

4. LF 48 50 or 55 evinrude or Johnson boat motor with long shaft for parts. Need a good shifter for the same motor 2405781284

5. Pickup truck 2000 2 wheel drive Chevy Silverado runs super good. Good workhorse truck, good motor tagged in Delaware $2800 obo 3025191311

6. Coleman 4 person dome tent like new $40 20 degree to 70 degree sleeping bag, with Easy setup smart cot metal frame cot used one time 7577874383.

7. LF good used riding lawn mower at a reasonable price 7091633

8. Lf pit bull puppy 7576076112

9. 7577104630 Computer desk pink and white adjustable $30

10. Small desk with a cushion chair like new black in color the cushion is beige. 2 drawer wooden cabinet like new $50 for both. Ride-a-mals horse 12 volt with charger for ages 3-7. makes noise and plays music with horse sounds $150. LF medium sized truck Silverado or ram reasonable price 4438801331

11. Electric bed 3029831249 on the shore

12. Dark wood bathroom vanity with countertop and sink. Pool pump and filter with mounting base, was used on 24′ above ground pool. cover for 24′ round pool with weights. Pool ladder for above-ground pool. Can send pics upon request. Call or text 757-710-5943.

13. 2021 ford f150 xlt 4dr pu 16000miles in new condition asking 48 k 6097804960 can send pics if needed

14. 2004 Lincoln town car can send pics asking 1900 or best offer 7573870483

15. 1 desktop computer all in one new 100also guatar with case and extra strings 100 someone to haul off couch will pay call 709-0923

16. I have farm fresh eggs for sale, tray of 32 for $4 7577098949