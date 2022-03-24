Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted the Norfolk Christian Ambassadors on Wednesday. The Warriors won the game 4-3 on a walk-off walk. The Warriors were down 3 to 0 going into the last inning and scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning for the win. The winning run was scored after Aiden McIntyre was walked with the bases loaded which scored Ben Stodgill.

Tyler Greene got the start on the mound and got the no decision. Greene pitched 5 innings giving up 3 runs on 2 hits while walking 3 and striking out 7.

Chayce Wayman came into relief and pitched the final two innings. Wayman got the win while giving up 0 runs on 1 hit and walked 4 while striking out 3. Offensively the Warriors scored 4 runs on 2 hits in the game.

Tyler Greene and Jake Meilhammer each had a hit.

