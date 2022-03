On today’s date, March 24, the state police were called to a motor vehicle crash at the 34300 block of Lankford Highway in Painter involving a school bus and a tractor trailer. The crash occurred at approximately 7:41 AM, and has lanes blocked at this time.

NO students were injured in the crash, and all students have safely been transferred to another school bus.

Troopers are still on scene investigating at this time.

The Virginia State Police will update the situation later.

