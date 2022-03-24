COVID restrictions are continuing to be relaxed as the Omicron variant fades and as communities decide life must go on, pandemic or not.

On March 10, the Virginia Department of Health stopped providing county by county daily totals. However, they will continue to post a graph showing the numbers over the past 13 weeks.

On March 22, Accomack County Schools Superintendent Chris Holland issued a statement to the staff. “On March 22, 2022, the Accomack County School Board approved wearing masks will be optional for all staff and visitors in all of our Accomack County School buildings effective immediately. I want to thank you all for your patience and dedication.”

If the last week is any indicator, the COVID Omicron variant is fading on the Eastern Shore.

From March 16 until March 22 Accomack County reported one test positive with Northampton reporting one net test positive as well. The. variant has had a history of arriving suddenly and leaving just as quickly.

While test positives were a little higher the first of March the totals for the month so far are 31 net test positives for Accomack and 15 net test positives for Northampton.

