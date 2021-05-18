Pictured: Nandua’s Ethan Elliot won three individual events at Friday’s meet.

Both the Nandua boys & girls teams won the local track competition held at Arcadia High school last Friday.

The Eastern Shore District track meet will be this Friday hosted by Northampton High School at 4pm.

Boys

Nandua – 71 Arcadia – 35 Chincoteague – 17

Individual Results VARSITY BOYS 100 METER DASH FINALS

1st Ethan Elliott 12 Nandua 12.14

2nd Giovanni Rosanova 12 Chincoteague 12:34

3rd Jordan Jones 9 Nandua 12:34

VARSITY BOYS 200 METER DASH FINALS

1st Ethan Elliott 12 Nandua 25:14

2nd Charles Holliday 12 Nandua 25.54

3rd Terrance Reid 12 Arcadia 26.34

VARSITY BOYS 400 METER DASH FINALS

1st Ethan Elliott 12 Nandua 54.08

2nd Jackson MaGuire 10 Chincoteague 54.14

3rd Jordan Jones 9 Nandua 59.04

VARSITY BOYS 800 METER RUN FINALS

1st Gerald Pitt 12 Nandua 2:21:00

2nd Colin Ford 10 Nandua 2:44.00

3rd Benjamin Gutierrez 11 Nandua 2:49:00

VARSITY BOYS 1600 METER RUN FINALS

1st Carlo Balmoria Nandua 5:08.00

2nd Gerald Pitt Nandua 5:13.00

3rd Brayden Shotwell Nandua 5:42:00

VARSITY BOYS 3200 METER RUN FINALS

1st Carlo Balmoria Nandua 11:36.00

2nd David Gastelum 11 Nandua 12:31:00

VARSITY BOYS 110 METER HURDLES FINALS

1st Emory Harned 11 Nandua 21.54

VARSITY BOYS 300 METER HURDLES FINALS

1st Emory Harned 11 Nandua 51.34

2nd Renaldo Tull Jr 12 Arcadia 54.14

3rd Bradley Hall 9 Arcadia 54.84

VARSITY BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS

1st Arcadia 47.54

2nd Nandua 48.74

VARSITY BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS

1st Arcadia 4:21.00

2nd Nandua 5:36:00

VARSITY BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY FINALS

1st Nandua 10:33.00

VARSITY BOYS LONG JUMP FINALS

1st Kevin Cropper Jr Arcadia 17-07

2nd Giovanni Rosanova Chincoteague 16-10

3rd Markel Williams Arcadia 16-06

VARSITY BOYS TRIPLE JUMP FINALS

1 Kevin Cropper Jr 11 Arcadia 35-05

Brooks Mariner Jr. 11 Arcadia 26-00

VARSITY BOYS DISCUS FINALS

1st Ayden Leonard 12 Chincoteague 112-07.00

2nd David Warren 11 Nandua 85-03.00

3rd Brooks Mariner Jr. Arcadia 84-03.00

VARSITY BOYS SHOT PUT FINALS

1st Ayden Leonard 12 Chincoteague 38-07.00

2nd Jalik Downing Arcadia 31-03.00

3rd David Gastelum 11 Nandua 29-02.00

Women

Team Results Nandua – 62 Chincoteague – 32 Arcadia – 15

Individual Results

VARSITY GIRLS 100 METER DASH FINALS

1st Emma Jackson Chincoteague 13.44

2nd Amiyzah Harmon 11 Nandua 13.74

3rd Amber Myers Nandua 15.04

VARSITY GIRLS 200 METER DASH FINALS

1st Amiyzah Harmon Nandua 29.74

2nd Madison Johnson 11 Nandua 31.94

3rd Amber Myers Nandua 32.44

VARSITY GIRLS 400 METER DASH FINALS

1st Lacy Gouldin 11 Nandua 1:15.14

2nd Madison Johnson 11 Nandua 1:15:24

3rd Kendyl Farrell Chincoteague 1:18.44

VARSITY GIRLS 800 METER RUN FINALS

1st Lacy Gouldin 11 Nandua 3:09

2nd Carly Frejda 12 Chincoteague 3:12

3rd Layla Jones 9 Nandua 3:13

VARSITY GIRLS 1600 METER RUN FINALS

1st Layla Jones 9 Nandua 7:04:00

2nd Carly Frejda 12 Chincoteague 7:43.00

3rd Nora Bahn 11 Nandua 8:07:00

VARSITY GIRLS 3200 METER RUN FINALS

1st Nora Bahn Nandua 20:04:00

VARSITY GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES FINALS

1st Amber Myers 12 Nandua 18.14

2nd Taylor Thornes 11 Nandua 20:24

VARSITY GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES FINALS

1st Taylor Thornes 11 Nandua 55.94

2nd Khamari Parker 10 Arcadia 1:12.24

VARSITY GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS

1st Chincoteague 1:01.94

VARSITY GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS

1st Chincoteague 6:12.00

VARSITY GIRLS LONG JUMP FINALS

1st Emma Jackson Chincoteague 13-00.00

2nd Taylor Thornes Nandua 12-06>00

3rd Amber Myers 12 Nandua 12-06.00

VARSITY GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP FINALS

1st Kenniah Cook Arcadia 28-03.00

2nd Aniyah Miles Arcadia 22-02.00

VARSITY GIRLS DISCUS FINALS

1st Emma Jackson Chincoteague 105-08.00

2nd Madison Johnson Nandua 79-04.00

3rd Angelia Joynes Nandua 63-11.00

VARSITY GIRLS SHOT PUT FINALS

1st Madison Johnson Nandua 22-22:00

2nd Aniyah Miles 11 Arcadia 21-01.00

3rd Kenniah Cook 12 Arcadia 21-00.00