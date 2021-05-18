The only change in COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore Tuesday morning was that Accomack County’s hospitalizations were revised downward by two. All other metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore’s 7 day average positivity fell to 3.2%.

As of Tuesday morning, 13,614 residents(41%) of Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 11,363(34.7%) have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,530 residents(54.9%) have been given the first shot and 5,545(46.6%) have received both.

Virginia reported 432 additional COVID-19 test positives statewide but revised probable cases downward by 54.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below the 500 mark for the first time since April 3, 2020, down 22 to 494 statewide.

12 additional deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 10,765 tests for a test positive rate of 4%.

