The Nandua Lady Swimmers finished 4th out of 34 State teams at the State Tournament last week, coming within 7 points of being the State Runners Up.

The Boys team also made a splash placing 14th.

The individual results are below as well as a gallery courtesy of Kathryn Bentley.

Grace Bentley Lacy Gouldin, Madison Johnson, Emma Cathey & Grace Bentley

Patrick Lilliston Grace Bentley Taylor Thornes, Emma Cathey, Madison Johnson & Grace Bentley Madison Johnson Meya Charnock Meya Charnock, Elena Buckner, Lacy Gouldin & Taylor Thornes

Top 16 finishers

Boys 200 Medley Relay 14th place

Elias Casteneda, Dylan Brockmeier, Blaise Siegrist & Austin Wert

Boys 200 Free Relay 12th place

Alban Cuba, Camden Lewis, Austin Wert & Patrick Lilliston

Boys 400 Free Relay 10th place

Alban Cuba, Camden Lewis, Austin Wert & Patrick Lilliston

Girls 200 Medley Relay 2nd place

Lacy Gouldin, Madison Johnson, Emma Cathey & Grace Bentley

Girls 200 Free Relay 2nd place

Taylor Thornes, Emma Cathey, Madison Johnson & Grace Bentley

Girls 400 Free Relay 6th place

Meya Charnock, Elena Buckner, Lacy Gouldin & Taylor Thornes

Seniors:

Patrick Lilliston

6th 200 freestyle

12th 50 freestyle

Lacy Gouldin

16th 100 freestyle

13th 100 backstroke

Madison Johnson

15th 50 freestyle

6th 100 breaststroke

Taylor Thornes

12th 100 butterfly

10th 50 freestyle

Sophomores:

Dylan Brockmeier

16th 200 freestyle

Grace Bentley

5th 200 Individual Medley 3rd 100 backstroke

Emma Cathey

10th 100 butterfly

11th 100 backstroke

Freshmen:

Blaise Siegrist

16th 100 butterfly

Camden Lewis

10th 500 freestyle

Meya Charnock

11th 200 freestyle

8th 500 freestyle

Morgan Johnson

15th 200 freestyle

13th 100 breaststroke