The Nandua Lady Swimmers finished 4th out of 34 State teams at the State Tournament last week, coming within 7 points of being the State Runners Up.
The Boys team also made a splash placing 14th.
The individual results are below as well as a gallery courtesy of Kathryn Bentley.
Top 16 finishers
Boys 200 Medley Relay 14th place
Elias Casteneda, Dylan Brockmeier, Blaise Siegrist & Austin Wert
Boys 200 Free Relay 12th place
Alban Cuba, Camden Lewis, Austin Wert & Patrick Lilliston
Boys 400 Free Relay 10th place
Alban Cuba, Camden Lewis, Austin Wert & Patrick Lilliston
Girls 200 Medley Relay 2nd place
Lacy Gouldin, Madison Johnson, Emma Cathey & Grace Bentley
Girls 200 Free Relay 2nd place
Taylor Thornes, Emma Cathey, Madison Johnson & Grace Bentley
Girls 400 Free Relay 6th place
Meya Charnock, Elena Buckner, Lacy Gouldin & Taylor Thornes
Seniors:
Patrick Lilliston
6th 200 freestyle
12th 50 freestyle
Lacy Gouldin
16th 100 freestyle
13th 100 backstroke
Madison Johnson
15th 50 freestyle
6th 100 breaststroke
Taylor Thornes
12th 100 butterfly
10th 50 freestyle
Sophomores:
Dylan Brockmeier
16th 200 freestyle
Grace Bentley
5th 200 Individual Medley 3rd 100 backstroke
Emma Cathey
10th 100 butterfly
11th 100 backstroke
Freshmen:
Blaise Siegrist
16th 100 butterfly
Camden Lewis
10th 500 freestyle
Meya Charnock
11th 200 freestyle
8th 500 freestyle
Morgan Johnson
15th 200 freestyle
13th 100 breaststroke