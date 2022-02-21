In the spring of 2019, the Eastern Shore Community Services Board launched Virginia’s first Licensed Outpatient Services and Medication Assisted Treatment Mobile Unit. It is intended to expand services in remote communities for underserved populations, this unit allows the ESCSB to take its services on the road. Transportation being a huge issue on the Eastern Shore and preventing many from the services they need, this is one way to help alleviate that barrier. This Mobile unit is an extension of the services currently provided by Community Services Board’s Parksley Behavioral Health Center. The unit is staffed with clinicians and peer recovery specialist, a Nurse Practitioner is available if needed as well. The Mobile unit is equipped to provide many of the same services provided by the office clinicians such as, individual outpatient therapy, peer support services, medication management and case management for individuals with Substance Use Disorders. While appointments can be made, anyone needing services can come for Walk-In Services. Same Day Access enrollment is offered as well, so that treatment can be acquired quickly, with the ability to maintain that care through regular visits to the mobile unit. The Mobile Unit follows all HIPAA regulations just as all of our treatment locations do. The Mobile Unit is currently scheduled at locations in Chincoteague, Nassawadox and Eastville. This unit is intended to provide access for those facing additional barriers in our communities and to provide equitable services for all. For more information about this ESCSB service, please call the Parksley Behavioral Health Center at 757-665-1260.

