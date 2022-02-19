- 5 hens for sale good layers, some rescues, otherwise perfectly healthy $10 a piece or $50 for all 757-710-3192
- LF mini van or SUV 709-1131
- Craftsman 1/2 drill/driver w/extras $60 787-4383
- 23′ Wellcraft boat, motor and trailer 804-436-7350
- 28″ Snapper mower $450, John Deere 48″ 0-turn mower $1,500, Honda VTX m/c $3,000 894-5713
- 15 watt guitar amp, 2021 Cablenz carpet/floor cleaner waxer $175 757-779-6751
- 4 truck tires 245/70-r17 $45 ea. 16’x6.5′ utility trailer $2,500, will remove junk appliances/scrap metal 678-2566
- 18 hp Nissan outboard motor long shaft 4 stroke 824-0046
- 2 living room sofa chairs $350 for the pair 710-5451
