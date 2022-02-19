  1. 5 hens for sale good layers, some rescues, otherwise perfectly healthy $10 a piece or $50 for all 757-710-3192
  2. LF mini van or SUV  709-1131
  3. Craftsman 1/2 drill/driver  w/extras $60  787-4383
  4. 23′ Wellcraft boat, motor and trailer  804-436-7350
  5. 28″ Snapper mower $450, John Deere 48″ 0-turn mower $1,500, Honda VTX m/c $3,000 894-5713
  6. 15 watt guitar amp, 2021 Cablenz carpet/floor cleaner waxer $175  757-779-6751
  7. 4 truck tires 245/70-r17 $45 ea. 16’x6.5′ utility trailer $2,500, will remove junk appliances/scrap metal 678-2566
  8. 18 hp Nissan outboard motor long shaft 4 stroke  824-0046
  9. 2 living room sofa chairs $350 for the pair 710-5451