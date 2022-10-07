The Nandua Warriors fell on their Homecoming Thursday night to the Portsmouth Christian Patriots 49 – 10.

Nandua’s Dahleal Harmon was named WESR’s player of the game for his two recovered fumbles during the match.

The Broadwater Academy Vikings were victorious on the road last night against Southampton Academy 24-12.

High school football continues tonight as Bruton travels to Arcadia for the Firebirds homecoming and Quantico travels to Chincoteague. Arcadia’s homecoming will be aired live on 103.3 FM WESR.