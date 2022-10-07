Burton West Charnock, 86, husband of Mahon Crockett Charnock and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, VA. A native of Tangier Island, VA, he was the son of the late John Edward Charnock and the late Ester Cooper Charnock and was a retired waterman.

In addition to his wife, Burt is survived by his children, Teresa Eder of Eastville, VA, Mary Jane Parks and her husband, Tom, of Exmore, VA, Debbie C. Spady and her husband, Curtis, of Nassawadox, VA and Carolyn Ann Oettinger and her husband, Bill, of Exmore; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Charles Burton Charnock.

A graveside service will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastors Russell Goodrich and Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.