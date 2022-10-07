By Linda Cicoira

A Newport News man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to a charge of carnal knowledge without force that involved a 13-year-old girl.

Twenty-four-year-old Victor Antonio Coll’s plea to the Dec. 23, 2021 incident, which occurred in Temperanceville, was part of a bargaining agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan.

Coll was indicted last June on a count of forcible rape involving the girl. That charge was reduced and a count of aggravated sexual battery was dropped in exchange for his admission. A jury trial was initially scheduled. Morgan said he offered the agreement so the girl would not have to go through the ordeal of a trial. Other details are not being reported to protect the girl’s identity.

Coll could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined $100,000. A pre-sentence report and a psychosexual evaluation were ordered. Once those are completed, and a sentencing guideline is provided, Morgan will recommend a mid-range term, according to the agreement.

The bargain also allowed Coll to remain free on bond until sentencing, which was set for Feb. 23, 2023. Judge W. Revell Lewis III told the defendant he is not allowed to visit the Eastern Shore of Virginia before sentencing unless he is needed to do so by the department of probation or for the evaluation.