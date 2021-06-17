The Nandua Boys Baseball team ended their season Thursday afternoon in Poquoson,. The Warriors put up two in the first and two in the second to build a 4-0 lead. The Islanders came back in the bottom of the third with three runs making the score 4-3. The score stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth inning when the lead off hitter for the Islanders got on base and then stole second and third. A single drove in the tying run. But in the bottom of the seventh a lead off walk put a runner on first who then stole second. The game was won with a single scoring the runner on second and Poquoson defeated the Warriors. 5-4.

The Warriors had been undefeated through the regular season and had won two playoff games to advance to the finals. The loss was their only one of the season.