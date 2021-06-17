The Nandua Boys Baseball team ended their season Thursday afternoon in Poquoson,.  The Warriors put up two in the first and two in the second to build a 4-0 lead.  The Islanders came back in the bottom of the third with three runs making the score 4-3. The score stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth inning when the lead off hitter for the Islanders got on base and then stole second and third.  A single drove in the tying run.  But in the bottom of the seventh a lead off walk put a runner on first who then stole second.   The game was won with a single scoring the runner on second and Poquoson defeated the Warriors. 5-4.

The Warriors had been undefeated through the regular season and had won two playoff games to advance to the finals.   The loss was their only one of the season.

Eastern Shore Community Services Board