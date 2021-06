The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets girls soccer team played Northumberland last night and defeated them by a score of 2 to 1 in the semi finals of the division 1 tournament.

The Lady Yellow Jackets move on to face West Point High School in the finals of the division 1 tournament. The game will be played on Saturday at 1pm at West Point High School. The winner moves on to the final four of the state tournament.

