Baseball

The Nandua Warriors traveled to Norfolk Christian on Tuesday. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 10 to 8. The Warriors had a total of 7 hits in the game. Ripken Robbins led the team with 2 hits, also collecting hits were Martin Savage, Isaac Stodghill, Aiden McIntyre, Braeden Smith, and Grayson Ford.

Ripken Robbins for the start on the mound and got the loss. He lasted only 1 1/3 innings and gave up 3 runs and only struck out 1 batter.

The Warriors fall to 1-1 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Windsor.

The Chincoteague Ponies defeated Holly Grove on Tuesday 15 to 1.

Austin Adam’s got the start on the mound and win for the Ponies. Adam’s pitched 5 innings and gave up 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 5 batters.

Offensively the Ponies had 9 hits in game. They were led by Marcello Rasanova, Sam Pomerleau and Austin Barley with 2 hits each. Also collecting hits were John Holloway, Garrett Daisey, and Austin Adams.

The Ponies move to move to 3-0 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday.

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies also defeated Holly Grove Tuesday 15-0.

The Lady Ponies jumped out in the 1st inning and scored 7 runs. With 11 total hits in the game, Sara Godwin and Alex McCombs each had 3 each with 3 RBIs. Lily Mathews had 2 hits with a double and a home run in the 3rd inning. Marley Katseos also had 2 hits.

Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win for the Lady Ponies. She pithed 5 innings and gave up 0 runs on 4 hits while striking out 14.

Th Lady Ponies move to 3-0 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday.