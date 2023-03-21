1.FS 2006 Lincoln Town Car excellent running car white with tan Leather 170k original miles can send pictures Clear Pennsylvania Title $4,500, Bo 609-780-4960

2.For Sale 1986 GMC short bed Running$5,500.00 obo, 1979 c10 Short bed pickup no motor no transmission $1,500.00 1990 Silverado with motor and transmission running parts only $1,000.00 757-350-9497

3.Rockwell cast iron floor model scroll saw. This is an industrial quality machine and works perfectly.

$500 KLR 650 cross trail motorcycle. $2000 757-999-4140

4.Beauty Shop equipment for sale Priced to sell (text for list), Small Couch for sale $50 (VGC) Oak Hoosier Cabinet & antique sideboard both for $300 757 -894- 4199 (text)

5.Wood and metal headboard for queen-sized bed. 757-694-1378

6.Looking for a nice pistol 38 357 or colt 45 or any caliber I have a couple live traps for coons cats etc. $40 for the pair two different sizes still searching for a couple old hand carved decoys 757-387-7506

7.Craftsman electric compressor $250, walk behind spreader $35, Samsung Galaxy Ipad $50 757-709-9570

8. 2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,500, Husqvarna 61″ mower $3,300 757-894-5713

9.Looking for late model car and truck reasonably priced will consider non running cars 757-302-5082

10. 2009 Ford Van $4,500 757-350-5795

11.Nurses scrub pants medium/short $3 ea. 757-665-4879

12.2000 Honda m/c $1,500, vintage bass guitar $500, Dining set w/chairs $200 757-777-2506

13.5200 series 60 6,500 watt generator $150 757-678-3487

14.Small propane tanks $20, 55 gal. plastic drums $7 ea. 410-968-2045

15. 1995 Z-28 Camero $4,000 obo 757-894-6319

16.Trou-Bilt 46″ riding mower $400 757-693-1417

17.Large chest freezer $175 757-894-2204

18.1996 Chevy Camero V-6 $1,500 obo 757-709-0466

19.Ford F-250 diesel p/u $4,500 757-709-9932

20.Case of hand blown Christmas ornaments $95, 6 antique oil lamps $250 631-774-3739

21.Burn barrels $10 ea. 757-710-3910