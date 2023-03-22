The Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shore hosted a Youth Enrichment Experience breakfast on Saturday, March 4 at the Mary N. Smith Enrichment Cultural Center in Accomac.

Boys & Girls Club members showcased their talents with singing, speeches and dancing before serving a sold-out crowd a hearty breakfast. Accomack County supervisor and BGCESVA Board member Reneta Major served as the emcee.

Pictured is Aja Ruffin leading the Boys & Girls Club Youth Choir in a musical selection. The club meets each weekday after school at the Mary N. Smith Enrichment Cultural Center in Accomac.

To register or for more information, contact Boys & Girls Club director Kathy Custis at 757-709-3038 or email [email protected].