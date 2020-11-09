Arcadia High School Senior, Haley McDaniel, signed a Letter of Intent on Friday, November 6, 2020, to play softball at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, MD. McDaniel is a multi-sport athlete at Arcadia High School playing volleyball and softball over her high school career. Haley will join the Chesapeake College Skipjacks Fall 2021.
Pictured seated, (L-R), Byrney McDaniel (father), Haley McDaniel, and Dana McDaniel (mother); standing, l-r, Chesapeake College coach Matt Elzey, Arcadia High Varsity coach Keith Justis, Lady Shores Fastpitch/Arcadia High Varsity coach Dale Wright, Lady Shores Fastpitch coach Butch Travis, grandmother Susie McDaniel, and grandfather James McDaniel.
