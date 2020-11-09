Mr. Calvin Reed Gladding, 82, husband of the late Sadie Madora Groton Gladding and a resident of Hallwood, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Shore Health and Rehab Center in Parksley, VA.

Born August 3, 1938 in Mearsville, VA, he was the son of the late Clarence McClellan Gladding and Mary Elizabeth Knight Gladding. Prior to his longtime career as a nuclear re-fueler at Newport News Shipyard, Calvin worked for several Eastern Shore businesses. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Bloxom, VA.

Survivors include his sister, Norma Gladding Godwin of Bloxom; and six nieces and nephews, Paula Godwin Kirk, Gary Gladding Godwin, Marla Ann Godwin, James Roger Maddox, George Calvin Maddox, and Johnny Reed Maddox. In addition to his wife and parents, Calvin was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Clarence Willard Gladding (Vera); and brother-in-law, Gene Edward Godwin.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home, with Pastors James R. Maddox and John R. Maddox officiating. Interment will be in the Groton’s Cemetery in Hallwood.

Memorial donations in Calvin’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

