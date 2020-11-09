1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

3.2010 PT Cruiser in good condition $2,000 443-797-3035

4.2 tires size 225-55-ZR17 in very good condition $45 obo, Dynaglo kerosene heater in like new condition $45 obo, Evinrude 8hp outboard motor for parts $10 757-695-0402

5.LF 5ft bush hog, PTO shaft not required 757-710-2156

6.40ft Werner extension ladder $175 757-678-6454

7.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-709-0271

8.Marble table set w/ 4 brown hi-chairs $200 obo 757-710-0298

9.Various Northampton County genealogy books/records 757-999-0083

10.Golf clubs w/ new bag and accessories $50 757-787-3242

11.Portable folding stationary side crib, takes full size crib mattress $35 757-710-0850

12.FREE Desk 24x55in full size, drawers, cabinets, and hutch 757-789-7666

13.LF somebody to refinish hardwood floors 757-894-1696

14.18ft boat trailer, no title $60, 22ft extension ladder $50, craftsman 42in cut riding mower, needs belt $125 757-710-4407

15.14karat good diamond ring 8 $300 757-787-2908

16.Upright vacuum, cable box, 2 color TVs 757-331-2598

17.LF carpenter or handyman to fix brackets 757-414-3863

18.2007 Dodge caravan, clothes 894-1521

19.2010 Nissan Sentra, recently inspected $3,995 757-362-4727

20.757-665-6279 Pecans $3 a pound, or $25 for a 5gal. bucket, chickens $9 apiece or 5 for $40, computer router $25

21.LF small utility trailer for ATV or lawnmower 607-437-4782

22.Dressers, large fish tank w/ fan, snowplow for a grass cutter 757-894-6619

23.LF bush hog for a 1840 K Steerer 757-894-1033

24.4 wheels from a 2018 Volkwagen, riding mower 757-387-0859

25.Sectional sofa, seats 7, tweed fabric, no tears $350, leather vinyl furniture, accent chairs, John Deere riding mower E140, 22hp Briggs and Stratton motor $1,200 obo 757-710-1490

26.4ft single tube fluorescent lights 757-787-4443

27.Cherrywood 4 tier cabinet 4ft tall, sturdy $40, collection of Monster High dolls w/ high school, cars, accessories, etc. $175, FREE girls clothes sizes newborn-6 and 7 443-880-1331

28.Wheelbarrow $15, 10speed 26in bicycle $15, brand new radiator for a car 2006-2011 Chevy Impala $50 757-665-4581