Pictured from left to right: Grace Bentley, Emma Cathey, John Harris Kellam, Sarah Elizabeth Bentley, Meya Charnock.

Four swimmers from the Eastern Shore Family YMCA Swim Team, coached by John Harris Kellam, will be swimming in the YMCA Upper SouthEast Regional meet. The upper southeast region includes swimmers from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Swimmers qualify by swimming events under posted time standards.

Sarah Elizabeth Bentley (12) a seventh grader at Nandua Middle School, qualified for the 50 breast and 100 breast during the 19/20 season but the Regional meet was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. She will swim those events plus the additional events she qualified for during the 20/21 season. Bentley qualified in the 50 freestyle with a time of 28.53. She qualified in the 100 yard individual medley with a time of 1:13.05 and the 50 yard backstroke with a time of 33.70. Bentley will also swim the 200 yard Breaststroke and the 100 yard backstroke.

Emma Cathey (14) a freshman at Nandua High School, qualified in the 13-14 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.94. She will also compete in the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly.

Grace Bentley (15) a freshman at Nandua High School, qualified in the 15 & over 50 yard freestyle with a time of 27.88. She will also compete in the 100 yard freestyle and the 100 yard backstroke.

Meya Charnock (14), an eight grader at Cape Charles Christian School, will join G. Bentley, E. Cathey and S. Bentley at the Regional meet in relays. The four swimmers will compete in the 200 yard free relay, 400 yard free relay, 200 yard medley relay and 400 yard medley relay in the 15 and over Open Age Group.

The swimmers will travel to compete at the Goldsboro Family YMCA in Goldsboro, NC March 11-14, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions spectators will not be allowed at the pool. A live stream of the meet will be broadcast on the GOLD Swimming Facebook page, and an FM radio broadcast will be available for listeners on the YMCA property.

